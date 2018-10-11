Video: Cops break illegal number plates on Bullet, Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Swift used by BJP party workers

While there is a certain format prescribed by the government for licence plate numbers in India, floundering of the law is rather a cakewalk for a lot of people. However, when the police decide to get down to a series of crackdowns, there's no saving those illegal number plates with fancy fonts or family's last name or the car owner's designation. One such instance comes from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh where the police team started a crackdown on illegal number plates and nameplates. A team of police personnel led by a woman officer in casual clothing pulled over cars with illegal plates.

Most of the cars and two-wheelers stopped by the police had the symbol or name of a political party. The video released by Kosar Express shows cars like Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio, and a Royal Enfield Bullet being stopped and their illegal licence number plates removed.

The government format for a legal number plate includes a white background with black font, and all numbers and numerals are to be in English and any other local language. While commercial vehicles get yellow plates, consulate vehicle plates are blue. The size of the font and the size of the plate for various vehicles have been pre-set.

In fact, it is now mandatory for all new vehicles to now High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), which come with tamper proof bolts and a hologram for authenticity.

We recently reported that the transport department announced that they plan to start a crackdown on vehicles that do not have high-security number plates starting October. However, the department has also said that this move will follow a major public awareness programme to ensure that people have time to replace their existing number plates for high-security ones.

Source: Kosar Express