Video: Bear tries to enter a Mercedes but the ending is guaranteed laughter

This video on Instagram where a big grizzly bear attempt to enter a car may seem terrifying at first, but wait for what happens at the end.

By:Updated: May 25, 2020 3:35:09 PM

Started in 2001 TV show called “America’s Funniest Home Videos”. The show was basically a compilation of home videos shot by Americans of a really funny incident, or them trying to attempt a stunt, failing and leaving viewers in tears laughing by the end of the episode. While some videos were cute, some were terrifying and some made you cringe seeing people actually getting hurt, but it was fun to watch none the less.

Unfortunately, instead of these people submitting the footage to the network any longer they simply post them on Instagram. If it’s any good, then it will probably go viral and more people will see it. One such video we found on Instagram involves a bear, a Mercedes-Benz and someone screaming in terror.

One might ask, how is that even remotely funny. But wait… There’s more!

The video seems to have been taken from an overlooking balcony of a building. It shows a large grizzly bear slowly approaching a parked Mercedes-Benz. In the background audio, you can hear multiple people in awe of the magnificent, yet vicious creature and they were hoping that the bear doesn’t damage the Mercedes.

Pausing for a moment, usually, it is said that if you’re being approached by a bear, there are only a few options at your disposal to survive. Either climb up a tree or lay down on the ground playing dead or just stand still and don’t move. We do not personally know if they actually work, but that’s what it says in our primary school textbooks.

However, this video shows that there is a third way to fend off a terrifying bear if one approaches you. If you continue to watch the video, you notice that the bear actually manages to open the door of the car with no problem, but just then you can hear the person filming the video screaming in a shrill high pitched voice, so loud that it startled the bear!

To our amazement, the bear actually looked scared, sorry and terrified itself! We guess it wasn’t expecting a someone screaming that loudly from so far away! Or maybe he got tricked into thinking that the car started to scream when he opened the door.

Watch the video and have a laugh to fend away your Monday Blues

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jose Luis Ramos Jr. (@jramos1990) on

Source: jramos1990 – Instagram

