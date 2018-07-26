Video: BAC Mono breaks record, clocks fastest time ever at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Folks at Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) are currently beaming with joy, having broken the Goodwood Festival of Speed supercar record, resgitering a victory in this year's Michelin Supercar Shootout in a blistering time. With experienced racer and multiple Goodwood champion Anthony Reid in the cockpit, BAC Mono conquered the famous Hillclimb run in just 49.13 seconds – topping the podium by more than a second and beating the previous best supercar record by 0.14 seconds.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed fastest supercar title formerly belonged to Jann Mardenborough, who set a time of 49.27 seconds back in 2014 behind the wheel of a Nissan GTR.

BAC Mono's nearest challengers in the 2018 race were the Nürburgring lap record-holding Porsche GT2 RS (50.38 seconds) Ford GT (51.63 seconds) and the Aston Martin Vulcan (51.66 seconds).

This is the second consecutive year that BAC has topped Goodwood Festival of Speed leaderboards, having dominated the Race Cars for the Road category in 2017 with a time of 49.54 seconds.

Onboard BAC Mono Supercar Shootout-Winning Hillclimb - Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018:

“What a sensational achievement this is – the fastest-ever supercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed! To go up against some of the very best supercars and drivers around this year and win so convincingly feels fantastic – and the new record is just the icing on the cake,” driver Anthony Reid said, following the winning run.

“I know the Hillclimb very, very well but it’s always different and remains a challenging drive – there are lots of undulations and always so much to think about – but Mono is so accessible and agile that it just lapped up the challenge all week. I’m delighted with the record-breaking time and it’s amazing to see BAC at the top of the Goodwood leaderboards and in the record books once again.”