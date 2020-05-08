Video: How Audi India’s contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Audi India is preparing to resume operations at its dealerships, adopting new guidelines for a safe and contactless sales and service experience for its customers.

By:Updated: May 8, 2020 6:23:55 PM

As the government relaxes coronavirus lockdown rules, several automobile manufacturers have restarted production or are in the process of doing so. Meanwhile, dealership operations for many have also begun. Audi India is also preparing to resume operations at its dealerships, adopting new guidelines for a safe and contactless sales and service experience for its customers.

In the latest video released by Audi, the manufacturer has explained the measures that will be taken at dealerships once they’re operational. Audi facilities, including showrooms, workshops, cafeterias will be chemically sanitized twice a day, visitors will be checked for temperature at the entrance, staff will use masks, gloves and sanitizer at all times while maintaining social distancing.

The cars that come in for service will be sanitized inside out with special attention to door handles, steering wheel, gear knob, buttons, hand rest, seats, windows using Audi Car Care products. There will be disposable covers for seats, gear knobs, and floor mats. Cars ready for delivery will be marked with soft stickers and processed through contactless documentation.

Also read: Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Earlier in April, Audi announced the extension of warranties that are due to expire within the nationwide lockdown period. Customers whose warranties would expire during the lockdown period will be able to avail the warranties, should they require to, for up to 60 days after the date of expiry.

Additionally, Audi will also allow customers whose extended warranties would expire, a 30 day grace period or a 3,000km extension would be offered. Should a customer’s whose extended warranties expire within the lockdown period, they will have the option to purchase an extended warranty package within two months of expiry of their existing policy. In case of service plans, customers can get an extension of 30 days/3000kms for cars whose expiry date is between the lockdown periods.

