Video: Audi celebrates 10 years of the V10 with a breathtaking R8 disintegration artwork

Audi commissioned talented artist, Fabian Oefner to create the illusion of an exploding Audi R8 supercar. Oefner was tasked with the project to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Audi V10 engine which has powered the R8 for the last decade. The engine is on its way out as emission norms get stricter and will make way for a smaller either hybridised powertrain or a fully electric R8 for the third generation model.

However, the future is irrelevant at the moment, instead, it is time to celebrate the glorious motor and the fabulous Audi R8 supercar. While Audi is selling a ‘Decennium’ special edition of the R8, its exorbitant price tag will only allow it to be experienced by a privileged few. This poster might just allow a few more people access to an experience of a different kind with the R8 and its sublime naturally V10 engine. The amazing artwork is available 12.75" x 30 sized posters from the Audi collection for a minimal amount of $24.95 (~Rs 1,726) in the United States. Which may not seem a lot for the amount of work that has gone into the making of the picture.

Many critics would say that the image is fake, but the reality is that it is far from it. Artist and photographer Fabian Oefner used a photography technique called ‘Composite’ artwork which uses multiple images to create one stunning image that would not be possible with a single captured frame. Oefner along with some help from Audi engineers took apart the rear end of a 2017 Audi R8. Then each and every component of the car, right down to every nut, bolt and screw was individually photographed in a certain way. Then each image of the thousands of components was painstakingly positioned in a manner to create the illusion of an exploding or disintegrating car. Audi refers to it as the “slowest art we’ve ever built.”

The video below is also a nod from a previous Audi that may be familiar to some. The music and the title is a nod to the video from 2007 that was titled “The R8: The Slowest Car Audi Ever Built.” Both videos use Simone White’s – The Beep Beep Song as their soundtrack. The video was the exact opposite of the new video which showed the painstaking process of building an Audi R8.

Watch the behind the scenes of the making of the image: