Video: After Dhoni’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, Hardik Pandya buys Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 3 crore

Indian cricketers and high-end luxury cars have a never-ending relationship. You must have seen numerous cricketers driving some of the fanciest cars on the planet and some of them regularly update their garage with a new set of wheels. Now, Hardik Pandya looks to have done the same very recently. The Indian cricket all-rounder has recently purchased a brand new Lamborghini Huracan supercar. Hardik was snapped by the paparazzi in an orange Lamborghini with his brother Krunal Pandya. Hardik seems to be a car fanatic as a few months back, he also took the delivery of a Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV that is worth Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Watch the video here:

However, Hardik has not shared any pictures of his brand new Lambo on any of his social media accounts as of now. Powering the Lamborghini Huracan is a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 571hp and 560Nm. The supercar can do a sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and is one of the quickest cars on the planet that money can buy. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission system that gets paddle shifters. It is not clear at present as to what variant of the Huracan did Hardik went for. Lamborghini Huracan price in India starts at Rs 3.24 crore for the base variant while the top-of-the-line trim will set you back by Rs 4.07 crore (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

A few days back, Mahendra Singh Dhoni also added a fancy car to his garage in the form of a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a picture of the brand new SUV on Instagram with a caption "Welcome Home Red Beast". MS Dhoni is also the proud owner of multiple high-end cars including the likes of Ferrari 599 GTO, the GMC Sierra, Hummer H2, and many more.

Video source: Yogenshah_s (Instagram)