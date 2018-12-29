Video: 9 Ton Dakar Truck insanely drifting with car! Watch both break physics and slay tyres!

Ken Block may be the world's undisputed drift king, but even he falls short of the sheer lunacy in this video. Two of motorsport most endearing characters in one crazy masterclass in the dark art of tyre slaying organised by Red Bull in Saint Petersburg. The video feature world-class drifter and youtube sensation Mad Mike Whiddett take on multiple time Dakar Dakar Rally winner Eduard Nikolaev at the famous Kirov Factory.

Hometown Hero Nikolaev welcomed the Kiwi Drift King comes straight from his Formula Drift Japan 2018 Championship win to his home country for a unique challenge in the nation's northern capital. The idea started out as a joke between the two a year ago when they met at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where the pair talked about drifting head-to-head. Fruition came almost a year later.

Watch the full video here;

The video below shows the mad Nikolaev slay physics and the tyres of his 9 TONNE Dakar rally truck as he sets the pace for Mad Mike's Mazda Drift machine. It took me quite a while to get used to such a big and heavy truck speeding right next to me. Any of its four wheels is bigger than my entire car!" said Mad Mike. With Whiddett's car nine times lighter than the truck and the four-rotor engine five times smaller compared to the KAMAZ diesel engine, their respective torques were poles apart as the Kiwi battled to keep alongside. Both drivers managed to drift in sync each vehicle with more than 1,000 horsepower being sent straight to the wheels.

"I am super happy about this adventure of ours! We have actually once again shown that we can perform away from the sands and dunes too."