Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

The IIHS reports that during its safety crash test, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler flipped over and the video shows the violent flip during the test of the off-roader which was replicated on multiple occasions.

In a crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the United States of America, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler performed shockingly, flipping over to its side on three attempts. During front-impact crash tests, the new Jeep Wrangler (as shown in the video below) violently flips on its side. The IIHS scored the new Wrangler a “Marginal” overall rating when it flipped over onto the passenger side after striking the crash barrier in the test.

The crash test of the Wrangler saw three separate driver-side small overlap crash tests. It is reported that In all three occasions, the off-road-oriented SUV flipped over to its side, replicating the same result.

The IIHS says that the Wrangler performed well by the normal metrics used to evaluate performance in the driver-side small overlap test and the driver’s space was maintained well, the dummy’s movement was also well-controlled.

But it went on to state that the partial rollover poses an additional injury risk that is beyond what can be measured with the standard criteria are designed for. It says that the vehicle tipping over to its side during the front crash test is not an acceptable outcome which is why its overall rating was downgraded to marginal.

The report from the IIHS says even partial rollovers like those that occurred in the Wrangler tests are especially dangerous due to the risk of complete or partial ejection of the vehicle’s occupants. The concern was higher the Wrangler as it offers removable doors, roof and a front windscreen that can fold down. The Wrangler also does not offer side-curtain airbags that help provide safety to passengers in a rollover crash, although regulation does not require it to do so.

The manufacturer, FCA Automobiles questioned how the tests were conducted and the method that IIHS engineers had used to attach the vehicle to the crash propulsion system. The IIHS agreed to a second test using a different method approved by FCA. However, the same results were replicated with the vehicle tipping over to its side on impact.

Additionally, the IIHS reports that the Wrangler earned good ratings in the moderate overlap front, side, roof and head restraint evaluations. With its optional front crash prevention technology that works between 19.3kmph to 40kmph, performed well and earned it a superior rating. However, it does not come equipped with a pedestrian crash prevention system, and both the standard Halogen and optional LED projector headlamps performed poorly in the test.

