Video: 2019 Renault Kwid facelift spotted testing

Renault is soon going to launch a mid-life facelift for its entry-level offering Kwid in India. The French automaker has already started testing this vehicle on Indian roads. A video of the same was recently uploaded on the YouTube channel 'The Dukeist'. The vehicle seen in the video is under heavy camouflage and only the rear fascia of the same is visible. Going by this, it seems that the majority of the aesthetic updates are going to be done on the front fascia of the vehicle.

The changes that we are going to see on the 2019 Kwid, in terms of its design, will be in sync with the K-ZE, all-electric version of this vehicle which recently made its public debut. Up-front, the new iteration of this entry-level hatchback is going to get Renault's latest design language. As a result of this, the hatchback is going to come with sleek LED daytime running lights, sitting above the main headlamp unit. Apart from this, the front grille will also feature an all-together new look.

Apart from this, the rest of the design elements of the Renault Kwid are expected to remain the same as before. It will continue to get it's signature SUV inspired profile. On the inside, Renault could upgrade the cabin layout. In addition to this, it is likely to improve in terms of material quality as well. This hatchback is already available with segment first features such as a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

The area for improvement will be in the field of safety equipment. The Kwid, currently offers driver side airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt warning along with the high-speed alert system. However, its body structure does not meet the upcoming safety regulations which will come in effect starting October 2019. Hence, the 2019 Renault Kwid facelift is going to be compliant with full-frontal, front offset and side impact along with pedestrian protection norms.

The engine specifications of the 2019 Kwid are expected to remain the same. It will continue to be offered with a 0.8-litre and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. However, these engines will be upgraded with the required hardware in order to meet with the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. As a result of all these upgrades, expect the prices of the Renault Kwid to increase somewhere in-between the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 15,000.

Image Source: YouTube