Video: 2019 Renault Duster interior, exteriors leaked ahead of launch

The 2019 Renault Duster is all set to launch in India on July 8 this year. Contrary to our expectations, the French automaker is not going to launch the next-generation iteration of this compact SUV in India but has chosen to introduce a second mid-life update of the same. The new Renault Duster's exteriors and interiors have been leaked ahead of its official launch curtsey a video uploaded on the YoutTube channel 'Auto Trend TV'. The said video gives a complete walkaround of the vehicle, detailing all the changes that this compact SUV is going to get with this mid-life facelift.

The 2019 Renault Duster continues to retain its signature design characteristics. That said, one does not have to look too closely to see the changes that the car has received. Up-front, the headlights, though retaining the same shape, features a new layout and now comes with integrated LED daytime running lights. The front bumper of the 2019 Renault Duster has also undergone some minor changes. The side profile of the new Duster looks identical to the current spec model. However, it now comes with a new set of alloy wheels in the top-spec trim. The rear fascia of the 2019 Duster does not feature any radical change. That said, the internal layout of the tail-lamps has been updated.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just like the exteriors of the 2019 Renault Duster, the interiors also remain broadly identical to the current spec model. That said, the dashboard layout has been slightly altered and so are the door-pads. The steering wheel also features a new design. However, the instrument cluster is the same as before. The centre console comes with the same touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple Car and Android Auto. The controls for the automatic climate controls also remains the same.

The engine specifications of the 2019 Renault Duster are expected to remain the same as before. However, in line with Renault's recent announcement of discontinuing diesel engines from its portfolio post-BS-VI emission regulations, there is a chance that the new Duster might only come with its 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. Transmission options will continue to include a manual as well as an automatic option.

Image Source: Auto Trend TV/YouTube