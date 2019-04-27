Video: 2019 Honda BR-V breaks cover at IIMS

At the 2019 iteration of the Indonesia International Motor Show, Honda has revealed the facelifted version of its compact 7-seater BR-V. With this mid-life update, this urban SUV comes with some minor cosmetic alterations along with a couple of additions to its onboard feature list. Majority of the design changes can be seen on the front fascia of the vehicle. It now comes with a revised front grill along with a few updates on its front bumper as well. On the whole, the changes done, provide the BR-V with an aggressive appearance in comparison to its current iteration.

The changes done on this urban SUV are in line with the Japanese carmaker's latest design language. The front grill gets wider along with the subtle addition to chrome. Along with this, the fog-lamp housing gets aggressive highlights in addition to chrome surrounds which add a touch of sophistication. Furthermore, the addition of a faux skid plate provides the BR-V with the required rugged appearance.

The side profile of the 2019 BR-V remains identical to the model that it is going to replace. The only major change seen here is the new set of diamond cut alloy wheels. Similarly, at the back, apart from minor changes on the bumper, the rest of the aesthetics remain the same as before.

As is the case with all mid-life updates, the interiors of the 2019 BR-V is same as before. The dashboard continues to feature an all-black colour scheme with silver highlights. The centre console comes with a bigger touchscreen unit, likely to be Honda's Digipad 2.0. The urban SUV comes with all-black leather upholstery for the seats and the door pads with contrasting red stitching. Rest of the features remain the same as before.

For the Indonesian market, the 2019 Honda BR-V continues to offer the same 1.5-litre, i-VTEC petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 120 BHP of power along with 145 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox along with the option of a CVT unit as well.

The Indian market, in addition to the petrol engine, comes with a 1.5-litre diesel unit as well. The same is good for 100 BHP of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Despite being the only vehicle in its segment offering the convenience of 7-seats, the sales for the BR-V currently exist in a lacklustre state in our market. This is the main reason why chances in the BR-V facelift launching in the Indian market are quite scarce considering the fact that Honda adopted a similar strategy with the Jazz hatchback.