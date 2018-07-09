Video: 2018 Suzuki Jimny goes off-road: Proof that next Gypsy could be unbelievably good!

Ahead of the launch of the fourth generation Jimny, Suzuki had assured us that this generation would take the Jimny’s off-roading capabilities to the next level and this video proves that they weren’t messing around. The video shows how the Jimny is so well equipped to take on almost any terrain thanks to it’s advanced stronger chassis with new age-cross bars, new feature list of electronic-driver aids and lots more. The fundamentals that made the Gypsy and the Jimny great off-road, however, are still there the Jimny and the Jimny Sierra are still small, light, petrol powered SUVs with short overhangs and boxy dimensions. Suzuki has just built up around that.

The 2018 Suzuki Jimny gets a ladder on frame chassis, like its predecessor but Suzuki has tweaked it with the two cross members and a centrally positioned X-member that adds to the rigidity of the chassis. The Chassis gets updated suspension in the rear, with the rigid axle suspension three-link suspension in the front as well as in the back. This was one of the Jimny’s as well as the Gypsy’s shortcomings, considering previous generations used leaf-spring suspension in the back which made the ride almost unbearable on rough roads. The video shows you why:

<iframe width="660" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uXohya8Cd5w" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In terms of real off-road stats, the Jimny Sierra’s (which is likely to launch in India) engine which is mounted behind the front wheels, allows for a massive 36-degree ramp over angle, with a 28-degree breakover angle. The short overhang in the back allows for a 51-degree ramp off angle, adding to the already stellar off-road capability of the Jimny. In addition, there’s a 210 mm ground clearance to take on almost any terrain without worrying about getting the Jimny beached. Last but not least, the Jimny gets a long list of electronic aids that include, hill-hold electronic stability control (ESC) and even Hill descent control.

If the Jimny does come to India, it is likely to share its 1.5-litre K-series motor with the upcoming Suzuki Ciaz. The K15B four-cylinder petrol engine is likely to make 100 bhp and develop a peak torque of 130 Nm. Considering that Suzuki will be unveiling the Jimny in Europe in the months to come and has earmarked it’s Gujarat plant as a base to export Suzuki cars to the European market, the Jimny or the Gypsy could be in India sooner than you think. Going by the way it looks and performs, there’s little doubt that the Jimny can be a massive hit if priced competitively.