Vezo 360: Dashcam that wakes you if you get sleepy while driving and it can also be used as a regular camera

The dashcam has been around for years now but the new generation models are smarter as they can now also track the driver's eye movement. And now, we've come across the Vezo 360 - a 360-degree dashcam that is powered by artificial intelligence with features like Auto Accident Detection and it can scan your face for drowsiness and then wake you up.

What makes the Vezo 360 more intriguing is that it's not just a dashcam. It is a dual-lens 4K camera which can be easily unmounted from the car and used as a regular camera as well. And added to that is 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity which paired with a mobile phone app (for Android and iOS) means you can post directly onto social media.

Feeling drowsy behind the wheel is a real problem - we've all faced at some point or the other. Vezo 360 AI can scan the drivers face to detect signs of drowsiness and when it does it sounds an alarm to wake the driver.

The Vezo 360 dashcam's auto-accident detection feature records accidents and saves them onto a microSD card. So, there you have it. When you're convinced it wasn't your fault, you'll have an easy video proof that it wasn't. The accident footage cannot be deleted unless the user extracts it using the mobile app.

And now to get into the specifications of the camera - each camera lens has a bright f/2.0 aperture with a wide 180-degree field of view. An advanced 1/2.3" CMOS sensor, 3D noise reduction, multi-exposure HDR, and backlight compensation.

The Vezo 360 can remain connected to the user's smartphone through Wi-Fi or 4G Internet. And hence, it can send live notifications to the owner if it detects suspicious activity in parking mode.

The dashcam comes with a 256 GB memory space and beyond that, the user can back their videos up on the cloud. The Vezo 360 has a very simple mounting and unmounting and hence it can be taken out and used as an action camera.

Vezo 360 will come in two variants - standard and with artificial intelligence. The only difference in the two is that the standard one does not feature the drowsiness detection alert. Vezo 360's super early bird offer on Kickstarter is sold out and under the next best deal, a Vezo 360's price starts at $169 (approximately Rs 11,800). If you do order a Vezo 360, expect delivery by September this year for the standard version and November for the AI version.