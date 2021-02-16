Vehicles without FASTag to now pay double toll fee

FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas.

By:February 16, 2021 8:40 AM
NHAI removes requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet ACCOUNT

Vehicles without FASTag would have to pay double the toll fee at electronic toll plazas from Monday midnight across the country. The government has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said. It has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as ‘FASTag lane of the fee plaza’ from midnight of February 15-16, 2021.

“As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category,” the Ministry said.

This has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

The ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.
Category M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers and category N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday made it clear that the deadline for implementation of FASTag would not be extended further, and the vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facility.

FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.

FASTag is also available on toll booths.

The Centre extended the FASTag deadline for the vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch tomorrow: What to expect

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch tomorrow: What to expect

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Next-gen Jaguars to be pure electric: First all-electric Land Rover by 2024

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Renault Kiger launched in India: Brezza, Magnite rival priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Fastag mandatory from today midnight: No further deadline extensions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Review | Test Drive India | Express Drives

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

EESL electric vehicles clock 2 crore km in Delhi: Saved carbon emission, fuel by this much

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Alarming findings in World Bank's report on social & financial impact of road accidents: Nitin Gadkari

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Jyoti Malhotra replaces Charles Frump as the new MD at Volvo Car India

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Exclusive! Ather 450X, 450 Plus Delhi-NCR launch next month: New Hosur factory 3 times scalable

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Marc Llistosella appointed as new Tata Motors CEO, MD as Guenter Butschek steps down

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Ather Energy announces Rs 635 crore investment: Expansion to 40 cities by 2021 end

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry