Vehicle registrations in West Bengal take massive hit: UP stable, Arunachal posts highest growth

According to the data released by FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealer Association), the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20 ended on a negative note as the total vehicle registrations during the period saw a 6 per cent year-on-year decrease across segments. However, it was the commercial vehicle segment which suffered the most with vehicle registrations declining by 14 per cent. It was followed by the two-wheeler segment which saw a decrease of 6.4 per cent while the figures for the three-wheeler segment stood at 6.1 per cent. Interestingly, the private vehicle segment observed the least decline in vehicle registrations which stood at 1 per cent.

For the month of June 2019, in addition to the declining year-on-year sales, a decline in month-on-month sales was also observed. In fact, in comparison to YoY, MoM sales decline was higher. FADA attributes the reason for the same to the delay in monsoon as well as the continues liquidity tightness which is effecting the consumer sentiment. Comparing the vehicle registration figures for the month of June 2019 with the those of June 2018, a total decline of 5.4 per cent was observed. In this, the CV segment constitutes a decline of 19.3 per cent, two-wheeler of 5 per cent, three-wheeler for 2.8 per cent while the private vehicle for 4.5 per cent.

Talking about the inventory levels, FADA's data suggest that the same continued to decrease for private vehicles. However, inventory levels for two-wheelers as well as commercial vehicles continue to increase and hence, still stand as a major cause of concern to dealers.

State-wise, it was Uttar Pradesh which saw the highest number of vehicle registrations in the month of June 2019 at 2,93,905. The state of Maharashtra came in the second spot with a total vehicle registration figure of 1,56,716. The next is Tamil Nadu with 1,49,698 vehicle registration during the month of June 2019. Among the states in which the year on year sales went down, Uttar Pradesh was the least affected and reported a decline of 1.14 per cent. In big states, it was West Bengal which was the worst hit with YoY registration declining by 27.86 per cent.

Interestingly, north-eastern states of India saw an increase in the year-on-year vehicle registration figures. Arunachal Pradesh observed a 67.18 per cent increase, while Assam stood at 5.87 per cent, Nagaland at 5.48 per cent, Manipur at 64.91 per cent, Mizoram at 43.11 per cent and Sikkim at 32.28 per cent increase. However, Tripura saw a YoY decrease in vehicle registrations by 31.54 per cent.