Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

With no further price hike shocks, demand spurring budget by the Central Government, Covid vaccine’s effectiveness, FADA remains guarded in its optimism for auto sales during the last quarter of this fiscal year.

By:January 11, 2021 12:38 PM
Image for representational purposes only

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released the monthly vehicle registration data for the month of December 2020, stating that this is the first time in the financial year 2020-21 that vehicle registrations have reflected a positive growth with a year-on-year increase of 11.01 percent. The association credits most of this growth to the festive season spillover demand and sales that occurred due to price hike announcements by several manufacturers in January 2021.

Two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and tractor categories grew by 11.8 percent, 24 percent, and 35.5 percent (YoY) while commercial vehicles and three-wheelers continued to degrow by 13.5 percent and 52.7 percent (YoY).

For further clarity in CV registrations, FADA for the first time has released a split in the CV category by introducing LCV (light commercial vehicles), MCV, and HCV (heavy commercial vehicles) wise registrations.

vehicle registeration data fada

FADA also points out that dealer inventory continues to fall with PV inventory ranging from 15-20 days and 2W inventory at 30-35 days. PV dealers continue to face supply-side issues for the second straight month leading to a higher waiting period as high as eight months.

FADA looks forward to demanding spurring initiatives in the upcoming Union Budget and specific initiatives for Auto Industry to continue Auto Sales in a higher gear.

Also read: Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D’s offer vs what dealers want

“Automobile registrations for the first time witnessed YoY growth in this Financial Year by growing 11% in the month of December. A good crop season, better offers in the 2W segment, new launches both in PV as well as 2W, and fear of price increase in the month of January kept the demand going. Supply-side issues in passenger vehicles continued for the 2nd straight month thus making waiting period as high as 8 months in select OEM vehicles,” FADA President, Mr. Vinkesh Gulati said.

“The CV segment continues to see demand pressure even though on YoY basis the segment fell by 13.5% due to lower base. Increased intra-city goods movement continued to help SCV’s outperform the M&HCV segment as Axle load norms, increased fuel & vehicle cost and higher freight rates continued to play spoilsport.

“Tractor continues to outshine supply for 6 straight months further confirming the fact that Bharat carries on to lead India’s economic recovery.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start

FAME 2 failed to pep-up electric two-wheeler sales: SMEV

FAME 2 failed to pep-up electric two-wheeler sales: SMEV

2021 Jeep Compass in Images: What the new SUV brings to the table

2021 Jeep Compass in Images: What the new SUV brings to the table

MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

MG Hector facelift Hinglish commands: All 31 Voice Activation Instructions listed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 Video Review: Specs, features, price

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 Video Review: Specs, features, price

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.7 lakh: Limited units available for booking

MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition launched in India at Rs 41.7 lakh: Limited units available for booking

Skoda Kushaq name confirmed for upcoming Creta, Seltos rival

Skoda Kushaq name confirmed for upcoming Creta, Seltos rival

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine bookings to open on 11 Jan: Complimentary package for early reservations

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine bookings to open on 11 Jan: Complimentary package for early reservations

Timeless Mahindra Book Review: Tracing the roots of Mahindra to the new Thar

Timeless Mahindra Book Review: Tracing the roots of Mahindra to the new Thar

People have spoken! Tata Safari's nameplate on Tata Gravitas dilutes the iconic SUV's brand name

People have spoken! Tata Safari's nameplate on Tata Gravitas dilutes the iconic SUV's brand name

India's favourite scooter sets a new record! Honda Activa sales cross 2.5 crore unit mark

India's favourite scooter sets a new record! Honda Activa sales cross 2.5 crore unit mark

2021 Jeep Compass facelift unveiled in India: Gets connected car features & exterior upgrades

2021 Jeep Compass facelift unveiled in India: Gets connected car features & exterior upgrades