MoRTH extends validity of DL, RC, other vehicle documents to December

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has advised the enforcement authorities to treat motor vehicle documents like driving licence and registration certificate, as valid till 31 December 2020.

By:Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:21 AM

In a document dated 24 August 2020, the Centre has announced an extension for the validity of vehicle documents to December this year considering the ongoing circumstances owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third time the government has extended vehicle document validity. Earlier in March and then in June, the ministry extended the validity to 30 September 2020. And now, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the director-general of police, transport department and transport commissioners of states and UTs of another extension on the expiry date of motor vehicle documents.

The validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration and others will now be valid till 31 December 2020.

MoRTH clarifies in a statement that it has decided to extend the validity of documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020.

Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely to be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1st of February 2020 or would expire by 31st December 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020. Enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till the 31st of December 2020.

Also read: Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

In another relief to Indian motorists, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has made an announcement over the withdrawal of the long-term motor insurance package policy starting 1st August 2020. This would mean that the on-road price of vehicles will lower in the coming days.

