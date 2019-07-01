Vehicle age hits record high in United States: Here is why

Due to the better quality and technology, which allows owners to keep their vehicles for longer, the average age of cars and trucks in the United States has hit a record high of 11.8 years. Data provided by IHS Markit shows that according to 2019 figures the rate of increase is slowing down. However, it is expected that by early next decade, the average age of a vehicle in the country will go over the mark of 12 years. In comparison to 2018, the average age has gone up by 0.1 years.

Mark Seng, Director of Global Automotive Aftermarket says that people now feel comfortable in keeping their cars for a longer duration because of their build quality which is comparatively better than in the past. “The quality is higher, lasting longer, withstanding the weather,” Seng said. Furthermore, original owners of the vehicles are keeping them for longer and maintaining them better because they’re financing them for longer, six or even seven years in many cases, he said. Seng further added that the same help in improving the overall life of the vehicle.

Western states, of the United States, have the oldest vehicles at 12.4 years, while in the Northeast the average age is only 10.9 years. That’s due largely to less stop-and-start traffic that wears on a vehicle. Weather conditions also play a part. Montana has the oldest average age at 16.6 years, while the youngest is Vermont, with an average age of 9.9 years. The ageing vehicles should be a boon to repair shops, which may want to change strategies to cater to owners of older vehicles who may want to spend less on parts, Seng said. The number of light vehicles in use in the U.S. also hit a record of more than 278 million this year, according to IHS, which tracks vehicle registrations nationally.