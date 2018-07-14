Vazirani Shul, India’s first electric hypercar concept looks breathtaking: Tesla rival unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Vazirani Shul - India's first electric hypercar concept has been unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This makes the parent company of Vazirani Shul - Vazirani Automotive the first one in India to present such a concept model. The Vazirani Shul is an electric hypercar concept that has been designed by the founder of the company - Chunky Vazirani who has designed cars for renowned and famed brands like Rolls Royce, Jaguar and Land Rover in the past. Chunky is a graduate from the art center in California. The new Vazirani Shul sources power from a jet turbine electric powertrain that has been developed in association with a UK based company. The format has been set in such a way that the engine can run on normal gasoline. For this reason, the customers will not have to face any range anxiety.

Watch Vazirani Shul teaser video here:

The performance and technical specifications of the Vazirani Shul are a mystery as of now and Chunky says that the company is not targeting at the 0 to 100 kmph time. Instead, it wants to give the customers an electric car that has an equivalent handling to that of a conventional sportscar. Four electric motors have been installed at each wheel on the Vazirani Shul. Chunky has managed to reduce some weight on the Vazirani Shul with the use of the turbine as doing so has made sure that the battery pack can be small. The battery pack is placed behind the front passenger and is placed in such a way that it ensures a proper distribution of weight. The chassis of the Vazirani Shul is made up of carbon fibre that further helps in weight reduction.

The development of electric cars in India is currently on a boom and one key reason behind that is the Government of India's 2030 EV vision. Mahindra owned Pininfarina brand will also be coming up with an electric sportscar and looking at the current scheme of things, one can easily see that the future of mobility in India is going to be electric and equally exciting.