Vazirani Ekonk electric hypercar unveiled: Claims to be the fastest car ever built in India

Bombay-based Vazirani Automotive has unveiled its all-new electric hypercar, Vazirani ‘Ekonk’. The Vazirani Ekonk can do 0-100 kmph in just 2.54 seconds and it is claimed to be the fastest car ever built in India.

By:Updated: Oct 25, 2021 3:30 PM
Vazirani Ekonk

Vazirani Automotive has taken the wraps off its all-new electric hypercar, Vazirani ‘Ekonk’. The Ekonk is the second product from the house of Vazirani Automotive after the ‘Shul’ concept that was showcased at the 2018 Goodwood Festival in the U.K. The Vazirani Shul was India’s first hypercar concept and to take things to another level, the company has now unveiled the Ekonk. The new Vazirani Ekonk is claimed to be not just the fastest car ever built in India but also one of the fastest accelerating cars in the world. 

Bombay-based Vazirani Automotive is one of India’s innovative start-ups. The Vazirani Ekonk is a one-of-a-kind electric vehicle. According to the company, Ekonk in the Indian scriptures signifies the beginning of the divine light – the big bang. Chunky Vazirani, Founder and CEO of Vazirani Automotive mentions that the Ekonk signifies the real beginning of the company. He said, “For us, Ekonk signifies our real beginning, where for the first time design and innovation comes together. It’s our first vehicle that’s ‘alive’.” 

Vazirani Ekonk is a single-seater hypercar and the company claims that it has been designed to be one of the most fluidic cars aerodynamically. It also has one of the lowest drag coefficients for vehicles of its kind. This electric hypercar weighs just 738 kg and the company claims that it is the lightest electric car ever made. Moreover, with a power output of 722 HP, the Ekonk has almost achieved the golden 1:1 power to weight ratio. 

The new Vazirani Ekonk has been tested at the recently inaugurated Naxtrax high-speed facility near Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company claims that it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.54 seconds while it achieved a top speed of 309 kmph at the Natrax high-speed test track. This spaceship-like car is claimed to be not just the fastest car ever built in India but one of the fastest accelerating cars in the world. It also tests the company’s unique DiCo battery solution that replaces the century-old complex liquid cooling tech.

According to the company, the DiCo technology enables the batteries to cool directly with the air, as opposed to liquid cooling, that most electric car manufacturers use to keep the batteries of the EVs cool. The company claims that its new technology makes EVs lighter, safer, faster, and also cost-effective. That’s because it increases the range of EVs. The company claims that its DiCo tech was inspired by Biomimicry (studying how animals and humans use breathing to regulate their body temperature) combined with some ancient Indian manufacturing techniques. 

Vazirani Automotive has announced that the company is now gearing up to develop the production version of the Shul. Moreover, the technology and learnings from the Ekonk will be seen in the production version of the Shul. After the Shul, the Vazirani Ekonk might enter production for the customers to purchase, however, it will be available in very limited numbers. Speaking about Ekonk, Chunky Vazirani, Founder and CEO of Vazirani Automotive shares, “With the advent of electric vehicles, companies around the world have to start from a blank canvas. This is the perfect time for India to innovate, develop and pioneer this EV era.”

