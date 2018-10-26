Varun Dhawan set for a new journey with Maruti Suzuki Arena ahead of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launch

Carmakers continue to bet big on Bollywood celebrities charm to endorse its products and now India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has signed up the Sui Dhaaga actor to be the face of its Arena channel of dealerships. All the Maruti Suzuki Arena showrooms and dealerships will now feature Varun Dhawan's posters and other brandings for all the cars including the likes of all-new Swift, Dzire, Alto and the upcoming all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Varun Dhawan's fame within the youth will see him kick-starting a new marketing campaign ‘A destination called you. A feeling called Maruti Suzuki ARENA.’

Maruti Suzuki's increasing product line-up saw it starting a new NEXA chain of dealerships which is for its premium products like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz and Ignis and eventually its also upgraded its regular dealerships to Arena dealership for a modern appeal. The carmaker is working to transform its complete retail experience across India. Earlier we have seen Ranveer Singh being associated with the NEXA channel and now Varun Dhawan will further popularize Maruti's Arena channel and is indeed a perfect fit to connect with the social media generation.

Welcoming Varun Dhawan to Maruti Suzuki family, R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said that Arena dealerships now enhance customer delight and the focus of every dealership is very customer-centric. "Led by Varun Dhawan, our new campaign showcases Maruti Suzuki ARENA as a youthful and modern destination for a dynamic, trendy, social and connected car buying experience," he further added.

Varun Dhawan said that Maruti Suzuki has been fulfilling the dreams of many Indian to own a car for many years. "I am extremely excited and proud to be a part of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA family. The overall experiences at Maruti Suzuki ARENA will make every customer feel special.”

Maruti Suzuki currently has over 100 new Arena showroom operational over the last 1 year. In this digital age where over 75% of car buyers in India research online before buying a car, the company now uses this digital medium to reach to its customers online. The Arena channel executives also use tablets to give an in-depth understanding of the products including the customisation options.

Carmakers roping in Bollywood stars is an old trend with the oldest being Shah Rukh Khan for all-new Hyundai Santro. Varun Dhawan is the latest Bollywood celebrity after Hrithik Roshan (for Tata Tigor) and Aamir Khan (For Datsun). We have also seen cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar being an old ambassador for BMW and Virat Kohli for Audi.

Two-wheeler manufactures have also seen a mixed bag of Bollywood and Cricketers. TVS Motor Co had MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for its two commuter motorcycles and now Virat Kohli endorses Hero MotoCorp. John Abraham for Yamaha and Akshay Kumar for Honda Motorcycle India.

Maruti Suzuki's latest campaign will see this huge campaign going live starting today across all platforms including Televison, Print, Radio, Cinema and Digital including Social Media.