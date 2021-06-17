Validity for DL, RC & other vehicle documents extended till 30 September

The enforcement authorities have been advised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration may be treated to be valid till 30 September.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the government today announced an extension of the validity of motor vehicle documents, including driving licence (DL) and registration certificate (RC). The documents will now be valid till 30th September 2021. The enforcement authorities have been advised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till end of September.

The ministry clarifies that “this covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1 February 2020, or would expire by 30 September 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing.”

All the states and union territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisation, which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties, the ministry advisory states.

It had earlier issued advisories dated 30 March 2020, 9 June 2020, 24 August 2020, 27 December 2020 and 26 March 2021 in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

In related news, the Maharashtra government last week issued two directives to the state’s 50 RTOs, one of which allows people to obtain a learner’s licence by sitting for a test from home using an Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism.

If one does not prefer the Aadhaar authentication facility, they can follow the existing process to get a learner’s licence. Delhi is expected to have a similar system in place for obtaining learner’s licence in the coming months.

