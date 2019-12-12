Biggest job swap of 2019! Valentino Rossi in an F1 car vs Lewis Hamilton on a MotoGP bike at Valencia

Nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi and Formula 1 superstar and multiple championship-winning Lewis Hamilton have given us the biggest motorsport mashup to talk about. The two swapped their racing machinery for an exclusive track event with Rossi driving the Mercedes-AMG F1 car and Hamilton on the Yamaha M1 MotoGP bike. The two took a number of laps on each other's machines, with Rossi also taking to the track with Lewis on another M1 MotoGP bike.

"It was so cool to be out on track and see Valentino ahead of me on the same bike,” Rossi said in a statement. “I was a big fan of Lewis’ before but now I am even more. We had a fantastic day where the two top classes of motorsports not only met but worked together. I felt like a real F1 driver for a day. I didn’t want the day to end.

“I also rode the YZR-M1 on track with Lewis. It was a proud moment for the team to share our passion with him. Technically, Valencia is a hard track and today was windy so at one point I thought it would be difficult for Lewis to continue, but he was brilliant on the bike and his position on the M1 was great. I think he had loads of fun which is the main thing.”

Adding to this, Hamilton said: "It’s so awesome to see a legend like Valentino in the car. I’m excited for him, for discovering the car for the first time. Reminds me of my first time in an F1 car. When you see all the team around you, it’s just a different animal."

Unfortunately though, if you've been wanting to know the lap times - there were no stopwatches used for the day and there are no official lap times for Rossi in the F1 car on Hamilton on the MotoGP Yamaha.

Marc Marquez is now eight-time world champion! Dominates 2019 MotoGP after electric finish at Thai GP

Looking forward to the 2020 MotoGP season? Tests have been ongoing and the first GP will be in Qatar on 8th March at Lasail International Circuit. Tickets are now available, so head to motogp.com if you're planning to catch the first race which will now see two Marquezs - Mark and Alex on the Repsol Honda team. This will be one race to look forward to all the more.