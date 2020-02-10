Maruti Suzuki launches service camp with free wash for limited time across India

Maruti Suzuki has launched a service camp across all its dealerships in the country on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The camp includes special offers on service labour charges, deals on parts and accessories, and a complimentary dry wash/top wash. The service camp was launched on 9th February and will continue till the 27th of this month.

“The Valentine’s Day service camp aims at reiterating Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards consistently providing high-quality service to its customers. Servicing close to 16.3 Lakh cars a month, Maruti Suzuki service technicians are dedicated to providing utmost care and attention to each car for a delightful driving experience,” Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

“We are providing a range of attractive offers on service labour charges, and parts and accessories, in addition to complimentary dry wash/top wash. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this initiative and will wholeheartedly take part in the camp to benefit from the offers being extended.”

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported last month a 7.88 percent increase in production in December at 1,15,949 units, the second successive month of a hike after reducing it for nine months in a row due to demand slump.

The company had produced 1,07,478 units in December 2018, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. The biggest hike in production was in the compact segment comprising new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, OEM Model and Dzire, at 62,448 units as against 44,329 units in the year-ago month, an increase of 40.87 percent.