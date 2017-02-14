Valentine’s Day 2017: Memorable gifts for your car enthusiast boyfriend or girlfriend

The build up to Valentine's Day includes rose day, chocolate day, which are quite self-explanatory – you present your Valentine with roses and chocolates. But if it is a known fact that your special one is a car enthusiast, Valentine's Day can be about a car related gift item. It could be something that is of use or a trinket that just looks good. However, zeroing up on such a fit isn't an easy task so we've brought together some gift ideas to help you choose better for your car loving Valentine.

Luxury cars on rent

Luxury Car rental

Admit it, irrespective of one being a car enthusiast, who wouldn't love a ride in a luxury car, which is a dream for most people. While buying such cars can be a seriously expensive affair, renting them for a day is affordable today for many. Although for some hours, it allows people to soak in the experience of beign with such a vehicle. Luxury cars or SUVs can easily be rented out, which would be a great way to spend the special day. To put things in perspective, a Mercedes-Benz CLA would cost you about Rs 300 per hour, plus fuel and an added charge if you exceed a pre-described range of kilometres. At the end of the day, a day's experience might not break your bank account but will leave with some memorable moments for sure.

Track day with Sports car

Track day in a sports car

We wouldn't advice taking a rented car to the track, but if your Valentine is into fast driving, he/she would love a day out on the track. Even if you're not racing, it's quite jolly fun driving about on a track. A day on the Buddh International Circuit (Greater Noida, UP) would set you back about Rs 8000-9000, if using your own car. Driving a car such as the Audi R8 or a Mercedes-Benz AMG could be a much more expensive affair with a day's experience costing about Rs 75,000. Of course, fort that money you get the car and instructors to help you go fast and a certificate as well! Company websites are the best place to research and buy such experiences.

Puma and BMW Motorsport shoes

Accessories

Puma offers shoes that have been designed, specifically for driving, in collaboration with Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes-Benz AMG Petronas and Ducati. They're slim and hence provide ease in switching between two or three pedals and are comfortable to wear casually as well. Bearing racing stripes or design patterns from the car brand or a particular model, these shoes could light up the face of your Valentine with a big smile. You could also purchase car perfumes or bobbleheads to place on the dash in addition to the shoes.

Play station PS 4

Gaming console

Need For Speed has been a name most of us have grown up with. So, a Play Station would make a brilliant gift option to feed your Valentine's appetite for racing. A broadband internet connection can make the experience better as most games these days allow online gaming and interaction with gamers worldwide. One can also opt for Microsoft's Xbox console, which offers a similar experience. These consoles and games can be bought from the company websites or online stores.

Car scale model

Scale models

Most people like cars. Most of them have a certain benchmark in their minds regarding what they thing is the best looking car in the world. A Lamborghini Miura, Ferrari LaFerrari, Alfa Romeo 8C, it could be either. And they're within our purchasing power, well.. through scale models. Many car enthusiasts love to collect scale models and also keep them in a well-designed display in their homes. One can buy such scale models easily from online portals and price would vary from Rs 500 to as much as Rs 10,000, depending on the quality.