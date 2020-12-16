Used cars under Rs 3 lakh amid COVID-19: From Volkswagen Polo to Honda City and more

Personal cars can provide a personal space devoid of unnecessary contact with others during a pandemic. If the budget allows, a used car is a great way to ensure that. And also, if the budget does not allow buying a new car.

By:December 16, 2020 4:28 PM
cheapest uder cars covid19 spinny

There have been several reports lately that all indicated to the same conclusion – people would prefer personal mobility during the ongoing pandemic by all possible ways since it provides a personal space devoid of contact with others. It could be a personal car or a two-wheeler. The case in point today is the used car market which had been preparing for a boom as the lockdown restrictions would lift and no doubt there has been one. Used car marketplace players reported an increase in sales. We rummage through websites like Spinny, Truebil, and Quickr to look for good used cars to buy for under Rs 3 lakh.

You could get a humble Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 or a small Datsun or a Volkswagen Polo or even a sedan like Honda City or Volkswagen Vento. If the objective is to go for a small hatchback, options include Hyundai i10, Datsun Redi-GO, or a trusty or Alto. For example, Spinny has listed a 2012 Hyundai i10 Magna CNG with 57,470 km on the odo at Rs 2.65 lakh.

Something like a 2011 Toyota Etios Liva G with 53,600 km would set you back Rs 2.69 lakh, or a 2016 Renault Kwid RXT with 41,890 km on the odo at Rs 2.49 lakh. Stepping up a little, you could also get a Volkswagen Polo Comfortline with 61,230 km at Rs 2.85 lakh. Spinny promises a 200-point inspection, offers a one-year warranty, and also a five-day money-back guarantee.

We also found a 2011 Honda City 1.5 V AT priced at Rs 3 lakh but has done 73,040 km. Speaking of sedans, a lot of people prefer to buy a Maruti Suzuki if they’re in the market for a used car and under Rs 3 lakh, an option could include a 2009 Maruti Suzuki SX4 ZXi petrol priced at Rs 2.4 lakh but with a substantial 75,550 km. Truebil offers a three-day moneyback guarantee, a one-year warranty, and a 150-point inspection.

More options in sedans would include a Volkswagen Vento diesel with 90,000 km listed on Quick at Rs 2.1 lakh. And if you’re feeling adventurous, there’s also the 2008 Honda Civic Hybrid with 1.2 lakh on the odo and an inviting price tag of Rs 2.7 lakh.

