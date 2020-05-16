Now get used cars home delivered with five days money back assurance: Here’s more

Buyers can use the Spinny website or its app and go through three simple steps for a zero-contact home-delivery of a car of their choice.

Spinny, an online and offline retail platform for buying and selling used cars, has announced the beginning of home delivery of used cars. The company says that it has already processed over 50 in two cities within six days post lockdown 2.0. There is an upsurge expected in used car demand as these uncertain times make owning a car extremely relevant but liquidity crunch makes buying new cars difficult for some. Spinny currently operated in six cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune; with 10 Spinny car-hubs.

Spinny has also introduced Home Test Drive following the necessary precautions as per WHO guidelines. Buyers can use the Spinny website or its app and go through three simple steps for a zero-contact home-delivery of a car of their choice.

The first step is to choose from 1200+ pre-owned cars (2012 make or newer) listed online. Spinny says that the cars are all fully inspected. Customers can also opt for a virtual tour post which they can book a Contactless Home Test Drive of a fully sanitized car that comes with a safety kit for the customer.

The final step involves uploading the required documents and payment details. Once the payment for the Spinny Assured car is processed, the car will be delivered at the buyer’s doorstep. Spinny is also offering a no-questions-asked five-day money-back guarantee.

“From the beginning, spinny.com was developed with complete transparent details online about each car with the confidence of a 5-day money-back guarantee. We feel we are more prepared to cater to the needs of this new normal, keeping all the safety measures in check. With these changing times, we hope that our customers would now appreciate this forward-thinking to buy a car,’’ Niraj Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of Spinny, said.

Key steps under Spinny’s new initiative:

Virtual Tour – Spinny makes the entire car history available on the website supported with HD images from every angle of a car. It also offers real-time video interactions between customers and Spinny executives.

Contactless Home Test Drive – All Spinny cars that are available on the website are eligible for a test drive at home for which Spinny has a three-step check process:

Employee hygiene: All executives have been trained under WHO guidelines to ensure social distancing while attending customers. They would be screened for temperature daily and are up to date with Arogya Setu app. Also, equipped with proper safety gear.

Car Hygiene: Spinny car hubs across the cities are functioning as deep sanitisation zones where each car is sanitised before and after every test drive with a special focus on areas that are touched frequently.

Customer safety kit: With each test drive, customers get a complimentary safety kit consisting of masks, gloves and sanitizers.

