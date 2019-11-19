Used BMW, Audi, Mercedes cars costing less than Hyundai i20!

Buying a German luxury sedan is not everyone's cup of tea! These cars have become the ultimate symbol of style over the years and are great head-turners, all thanks to their irresistible styling and design. What makes them even special is the fact that not everyone is lucky enough to bring home one in a brand new condition, particularly due to their exorbitant price tag. However, if you still desire to own one and can compromise on the showroom condition, there are endless options in the used car market. And by the way, the headline is not clickbait which means you can actually buy one of these at the price of a Hyundai i20. Here we have shortlisted five options in order to give you an idea of the price and condition of the vehicle and all these are well under Rs 10 lakh. Moreover, we have also mentioned the model year for you to know how old the vehicle is against the asking price.

BMW 3 Series

If you plan to buy a BMW luxury sedan and are tight on budget, the good news is that you can still bring home one, that too in a good condition. A 2007 model of the 3 Series that has done close to 40,000 can be purchased at close to Rs 6 lakh. The best part is that at this price, you will get a car that has gone through multiple quality checks and additional warranty and hence, you do not need to worry about your money spent.

Model - 2007

Asking price - Rs 6 lakh

Odo Reading - 40,000

BMW 5 Series

Not only the 3 Series, but you can also purchase a used BMW 5 Series at under Rs 8 lakh. A 2008 model of the BMW 5 Series that has done around 70,000 is available for sale at a price of close to Rs 7.5 lakh. Moreover, you can avail an additional warranty with the car and on doing some additional digging in the used car market, you can find some models that support EMI options as well.

Model - 2008

Asking price - Rs 7.5 lakh

Odo Reading - 70,000

Audi A6

A little bit of further research revealed that you can bring home an Audi luxury sedan in under Rs 7 lakh. The 2001 model of the Audi A6 can be purchased at close to just Rs 6.4 lakh. The model that we came across had almost 50,000 km done on the odo and is the first owner vehicle. Moreover, you can also get a loan for the said model and even the token amount is as low as just Rs 15,000. Multiple websites are giving options for a vehicle exchange as well.

Model - 2001

Asking price - Rs 6 lakh

Odo Reading - 50,000

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Talking of German luxury sedans, how can someone forget the name Mercedes-Benz? If you want to bring home a used car that has a three-pointed star, you can get it for under Rs 6 lakh. In order to be specific, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class 350 L model from the year 2003 can be purchased at as low as Rs 5.50 lakh. The Merc we came across on a used car website is a second owner vehicle and has done close to 90,000 km on the odo. Benefits like vehicle loans and exchange can also be availed.

Model - 2003

Asking price - Rs 5.5 lakh

Odo Reading - 90,000

Audi A4

When it comes to an Audi, there are multiple options available in the used car market that are well under the Rs 8 lakh price bracket. Typically, an Audi A4 from the year 2009 that has done close to 80,000 km on the odo can be purchased at a price of close to Rs 6.9 lakh. The one example that we came across is a second owner vehicle and is in great condition. You can also get an additional warranty with the vehicle along with other add ons like EMI options and exchange benefits.

Model - 2009

Asking price - Rs 6 lakh

Odo Reading - 80,000