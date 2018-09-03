Use electric vehicles for pollution free Assam as States gearup to fight pollution

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today said electric vehicles should be adopted for the betterment of our future generation and to maintain the ecological balance. Addressing the Assam Electric Mobility Conclave here Patowary said: "Additionally, this will also help improve India's energy security by reducing the import dependency for energy."

"Electric vehicles also adhere to the government's slogan of pollution-free Assam," he said. The Transport minister informed that the Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping would give 10 new buses to the Assam Government which would be run by methanol as a pilot project for public transportation creating a methanol economy as an alternative to high-cost petroleum products like diesel and petrol.

"Once the gas pipeline to Assam is completed, methanol production in the state will increase. Further, Assam Petrochemicals Limited is implementing a project for enhancing production of methanol from 125 tonnes per day to 500 tonne per day," said Patowary.A P Tiwari, managing director of Assam State Transport

Corporation (ASTC) stated that 14 electric buses will be procured in Phase-I as pilot project under FAME policy.Stating special incentives will be provided to the operators for using electric vehicles Tiwari said, "Soon request for proposal (RFP) will be floated for purchase of electric buses to reduce diesel bus as well as pollution."