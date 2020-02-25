Top 5 facts about Donald Trump’s car – The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS’ tank-like car

POTUS India Visit: The Beast is the heart of the US presidential motorcade and it is more than just armoured. The presidential Cadillac One is nearly fit for James Bond - but he'd have to be the president of the United States.

The 22-km ‘India roadshow’ began as the cavalcade, with the US president’s gleaming black car that has earned the moniker ‘The Beast’, moved out of the airport towards the Ashram and then to stadium. (AP Photo)

Indian media has been kept busy in a major event since yesterday – US President Donald Trump is visiting India. And as we sit in the newsroom listening about POTUS’ itinerary, we can’t help but huddle and talk about The Beast. So, this is us inviting you to the huddle. What car is that exactly? A Caddy? Is it though? The following is everything we could find on the Internet because the Secret Service hasn’t reverted to our calls asking about precise details on the US president’s car.

The new POTUS mobile made its debut appearance at the Wall Street Heliport in downtown Manhattan in September 2018. The Beast is the heart of the US presidential motorcade and generations of it have been ever since the US government tightened the security regime for the president after the assassination of former US president John F. Kennedy.

Top five fascinating facts about The Beast:

It is a Cadillac. Sort of.. The Beast has very little in common with the production model Cadillac One down to the engine and chassis which are based on GM’s heavy-duty commercial vehicles, a report on Leftlanenews states. Components like head & tail lamps, front grille keep it looking like a Caddy but underneath it is completely different.

The car has its own aircraft. The Secret Service uses a C-17 Globemaster aircraft to transport The Beast, another limo and a heavily armoured Chevrolet Suburban communications vehicle, anytime the POTUS travels – like he is travelling to India currently so all of this travelled with him here. The Suburban communications vehicle is called the Roadrunner which is said to house a communications office linked to a military satellite.

Of course, it is armoured. But to what extent? The Leftlanenews writes that The Beast has 8-inch armour plating and five-inch thick bulletproof windows, and Kevlar reinforcement for the giant Goodyear tyres that are also run-flat. The cabin is sealed for the outside world for protection against a chemical attack and special foam surrounds the fuel tank in case of an impact.

It is very well-equipped. If your car has a fridge and you feel accomplished, step aside. The Beast’s boot has firefighting equipment, oxygen tanks, a cache of the president’s blood type, tear gas cannisters, shotguns, and apparently grenade launchers as well.

The driver is better than Jason Statham in The Transporter. You don’t just land a job driving the US president, you must first make it to the Secret Service. The Beast does look like it’ll handle like a school bus and not a sports car, but these drivers are trained to execute J-turns and other police-style evasion manoeuvres.

