Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Mahindra is offering heavy discounts on all its model offerings this April. All models except the Thar. However, you can save upto Rs 3.06 lakh on a new Mahindra. These are the benefits and discounts being offered on the Scorpio, XUV500 and more.

Mahindra & Mahindra on its official site has released the discounts, deals and benefits that are being offered on its range of SUVs in India. The automaker is offering big discounts on all its models, except the Thar and TUV300. People looking to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle can expect benefits in forms of cash discounts, corporate offers and exchange bonus’ upto Rs 3.06 lakh. Mahindra has open offers on the Mahindra KUV100 NXT, XUV300, XUV500, Scorpio, Marazzo, Bolero and the flagship Alturas G4. However, these deals and benefits would vary between dealers and cities and will be applicable till April 30.

The entry-level Mahindra model, the KUV100 NXT is being offered with cash benefits up to Rs 38,055, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Cumulatively, one can save up to Rs 62,055 in April.

A step higher in the sub-compact SUV space, the XUV300 is available with benefits that accumulate upto Rs 44,500. The break up on that is inclusive of cash benefits of upto Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus upto Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of 4,500 and additional benefits worth Rs 5,000.

The popular Mahindra Scorpio is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 7,042, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500 and additional benefits worth Rs 10,000. The Scorpio is cumulatively available with benefits that total up to Rs 36,542.

As for the Mahindra XUV500, the model is listed with cash benefits of up to Rs 36,800, Rs 25,000 as an exchange bonus, corporate discount and additional benefits of Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. A total savings of Rs 85,800 is available with the XUV500 SUV in April 2021.

The Mahindra Bolero is also listed with offers in April 2021 with total benefits of up to Rs 17,500. It is inclusive of a cash discount of 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

In April 2021, the Marazzo MPV is available with total benefits worth Rs 41,000. The break up includes cash benefits of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 and up to ₹ 6,000 as a corporate discount.

Lastly, the Alturas G4 flagship SUV is being offered with up to Rs 3.06 lakh in benefits. The cash discount on the Alturas G4 is worth Rs 2.2 lakh and an exchange bonus worth Rs 50,000. Corporate offers and additional benefits on the Alturas G4 are worth Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

