Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

Ola has announced that it has sold over 1000 pre-owned cars last weekend ahead of Dhanteras. Last week only, the company had announced one of India’s biggest pre-owned car festivals, better known as Ola Cars Carnival. Under the said carnival, the company has been offering deals and offers on 2000+ cars on the Ola Cars platform. The company says that as a part of this festive offer, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh along with several industry-first offers like free servicing for up to 2 years, a 12-month warranty, and a 7-day easy return policy.

Ola Cars Carnival is live and over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras we sold 1000+ Cars! Check out our better-than-new buying experience on https://t.co/eOn98EBZDx @OlaCarsOfficial pic.twitter.com/1jp3DM3EDY — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 2, 2021

Ola Cars says that it offers a bouquet of services to customers and new experiences to car buyers. As per the brand, all vehicles are put through a comprehensive 266 points check. Moreover, additional parameters for inspection are added basis models and features. Scientific tools like paint coating meter are also used to assess the paint thickness, ensuring the high finish quality. Ola Cars states that it enables customers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App.

That said, if you have been waiting to buy a second-hand/pre-owned car, now could be the best time for you to do so and save some cash.

