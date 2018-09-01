Updated Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner launched in India: New prices and features

As India enters the festive season, Toyota Kirloskar has launched a new enhanced version of its popular MPV, Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner SUV. Ever since its launch, the Innova has been a popular vehicle in India and has a market share of over 40% in the Indian segment, Toyota Fortuner is also one of the top-selling SUV in its segment.

Together, Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Fortuner have seen a total sales over 52,000 units in the last eight months at a growth of over 13%. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that the iconic brand of Innova has not just been the pride of Toyota in India but also to over 7.6 lakh owners in India.

The new updated Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Touring Sport now gets many new safety and enhanced features including Anti-theft Alarm with Glass Break and Ultrasonic Sensor, emergency brake signal, rear fog lamp, front LED fog lamp and the top-end GX grade also gets Touchscreen Display Audio with steering control, Retractable Mirror, Speed & Impact sensitive Door lock and unlock feature.

New Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta is now priced in the range of Rs. 14.65 lakh to Rs. 22.01 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota Innova Touring Sport Price: Rs.18.59 lakh - 23.06 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Toyota Fortuner price: Rs 27.27 lakh-Rs 32.97 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi)

On the new Fortuner SUV that has been in India since 2009 now gets passenger side power seat, Anti-theft alarm with glass break and ultrasonic sensor, emergency brake signal, rear fog lamp and electrochromic inside rear view mirror (IRVM). The second generation Toyota Fortuner shares over 70% market share in India. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd said, “The Fortuner has emerged as the most popular vehicle, dominating the SUV segment." These new features bring in more safety to vehicles in India. Toyota Innova Crysta is also one of the most used vehicles in the commercial segment and these new safety features will ensure Anti-theft alarm with glass break and the ultrasonic sensor will benefit the buyer and the driver.