Updated Tata Nexon spotted: Gets new steering wheel, cruise control and more

Tata Motors is currently working on some form of an update for its sub-compact SUV Nexon. The test mule of the same has been spotted testing on India roads several times in the recent past. Now, curtsey images posted on the Facebook page Rushlane Spylane, we have up-close images of the interiors of the updated iteration of the Nexon. The said images, which were taken inside a parking lot, reveals the minor changes that the Nexon is going to get with the upcoming update.

The exteriors of the test mule of the Tata Nexon are identical to that of the model which is currently on sale in India. However, a few changes can be seen inside the cabin. Though the infotainment system and the instrument cluster remains the same as before, the updated Nexon is going to come with a new steering wheel which seems to have been borrowed from the upcoming Tata Altroz hatchback. A closer look at the snapshot reveals that it gets buttons for cruise control on the right-hand side of the steering wheel.

Image Credits: Rushlane Spylane (Facebook)

These test mules of the Tata Nexon could very well have BS-6 compliant engines under hits hood. It is expected that with the mid-life update, Tata Motors could also introduce the same in the SUV's line-up, replacing the existing BS-4 units. In other news, Tata Motors has confirmed that it is currently working on four all-electric models for the Indian market. In addition to the Tigor EV, which will be launched with an updated battery pack, the homegrown automaker is also going to launch an all-electric version of Nexon as well as the Altroz in addition to one more model.

The all-electric Tata Nexon is expected to launch in India during the month of January next year. The launch of the Altroz EV will take place at a later date. Prices of these all-electric models from Tata Motors are expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

