Updated Tata Nexon launched: Gets a new trim, 7.0-inch touchscreen system and price hike

Tata Motors has rolled out a proper update to the Nexon this time around. The Nexon, while externally looking the same (we like the way it is styled!), has got internal revisions. There is also a new XT+ trim that replaces the XT and is priced Rs 29,000 over the latter for the petrol. The Nexon XT+ petrol price is Rs 8.02 lakh while the diesel XT+ is priced at Rs 8.87 lakh (Rs 26,000 over the XT), ex-Delhi. One can order the XT+ now and get delivery of the same in a few weeks. Dealer dispatches have already started.

The Nexon XT+ gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lights, roof rails, body coloured ORVMs, height adjustable driver's seat and a Harman-sourced -speaker music system. As reported previously, the Nexon also gets a rear AC vent instead of the air vent now. This is present in the XT+ trim upwards. Speaking of airconditioning, the XT+ has a manual unit while the XT had automatic climate control. A rear parcel shelf, steering mounted audio controls and cooled glove box too have been added.

As for the XZ and upwards, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, voice call out for Whatsapp messages, fast USB charger, better voice command recognition and video playback. One can also control the climate control through voice command. These additions have brought about a Rs 13,000 increase in price.

There are no changes to the powertrains and the Nexon runs turbocharged petrol as well as diesel engines. The Nexon petrol is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine that makes 110PS/170Nm. The diesel in the meanwhile is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit that's good for 110PS/260Nm. Both the engines are paired to a 6-speed manual or AMT, depending on the trim selected. The powertrain is still BS-IV compliant and will shortly be upgraded to BS-VI. This is likely to bring about another price hike.