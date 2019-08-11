Updated SsangYong Rexton aka Mahindra Alturas facelift spotted: Bigger grille, new LED headlamps

SsangYong Rexton, or the Mahindra Alturas, as it is called in India, is likely to undergo a mid-life update soon. A test mule of the updated iteration of this premium SUV was recently spotted testing in South Korea curtsey bobaedream.co.kr. The front and the rear end of the said test mule are covered under heavy camouflage as these are the areas where the majority of the updates will be done. By the looks of it, the Rexton facelift is going to come with with a bigger front grille, a new set of LED headlamps and a completely revised front bumper.

The side profile of the SsangYong Rexton facelift will remain identical to the current iteration. Again, the rear fascia is where the rest of the updated will be concentrated. Here, the SUV is likely to come with a set of revised tail-lamps, restyled boot-lid along with minor alterations to the rear bumper as well. Since this is just a mid-life facelift, the interiors of the updated Rexton are likely to remain the same as before. However, SsangYong might update the feature list of this SUV with additional creature comforts. Under the hood, the SsangYong Rexton will continue to deploy a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol unit.

Image Credits: bobaedreams.co.kr

Its Indian counterpart i.e. the Mahindra Alturas will get all the above mentioned aesthetic changes as well. Internationally, the launch of the updated Rexton is expected to take place sometime during the year 2020. In India, Mahindra is likely to bring in the same not before 2021. The engine line-up of the Alturas comprises of just a 2.2-litre diesel engine. This unit is capable of churning put 180 hp of power along with 420 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired as standard with a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The Alturas is available in 2WD as well as 4WD iterations in India. It competes against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X.