Updated Skoda Superb launched: Price, new features, specs

Bookings of the new Skoda Superb have already started both online and at physical stores. Outside changes include new adaptive LED headlights, illuminated eyelash LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, as well as coming home and leaving function.

By:January 15, 2021 2:49 PM

The updated Skoda Superb has been launched in India. The car was spied at a dealer yard a few days ago. Skoda India says that the car is available in two variants – Sportline as well as Laurin & Klement. Prices of the same are Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh, respectively. Bookings have already started both online and at physical stores. Changes include new adaptive LED headlights, illuminated eyelash LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, as well as coming home and leaving function. The latter is where the headlamps stay on for a specified period so that the driver and passengers get enough illumination to reach their doorstep. Speaking of the headlamps, the modes are city, inter-city, motorway and rain. The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets inbuilt navigation and now supports wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. In the L&K version, there is a new two-spoke steering wheel.

 

A virtual cockpit is now standard and so is wireless charging. In the L&K, additional features include the 360-degree parking camera as well as Park Assist. There are multiple type C USB ports in the cabin. Piano black decor is exclusive to the L&K while the upholstery is done in coffee brown color. There are subtle chrome highlights as well. Alcantara sports seats are available in the Sportline model.

There are no changes to the 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine. This engine produces 190hp of power and 320Nm. A 7-speed DSG is paired to this motor. It is one smooth performer and happy at both city as well as highway speeds. In fact, the Superb can give the BMW 3 Series a run for its money by offering much more at a lower price tag. Competition to the Superb is in the form of the Toyota Camry. There are also some SUVs in this category that compete with the Superb.

