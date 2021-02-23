Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift teased: More powerful engine, better mileage claimed

The star of the package will be the new 1.2-litre Dualjet motor. This engine will make 88hp of power and 113Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT.

That it still hasn’t arrived is another thing but now its official. Maruti Suzuki has teased the updated Swift. The company is also allowing prospective customers to register their interest about the vehicle. In the teaser, as can be noted, the new engine with idle stop-start as well as front looks have been revealed. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will bring in the new Swift probably within a week. This has also allowed the manufacturer to sell off the older version much in advance than what happened with the Dzire and its facelift. Both the models were simultaneously selling for some time, creating confusion in the customer’s minds. A few dealers we spoke to said that they have started accepting bookings for Rs 10,000. This is refundable too.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift will not only wear a sharper look but will also have more chrome elements. The alloy wheel design too will be different. At the rear, things will pretty much be the same. Inside the cabin, the upholstery will have undergone a bit of a change. There will be an updated instrument console and of course, the button for deactivating the idle stop-start. Maruti will also add cruise control on the top-spec model whereas hill-hold assist will be standard on all automatic variants.

The star of the package will be the new 1.2-litre Dualjet motor. This engine will make 88hp of power and 113Nm. The new Swift will deliver close to 25kmpl fuel efficiency from its petrol engine and manual combination. The AMT is expected to bring in slightly lower fuel economy. Price-wise, there could be an increase of Rs 20,000 over the outgoing car. The new Swift though will still be priced below Rs 6 lakh for the base variant whereas the top-end AMT could be slightly below the Rs 10 lakh mark.

