Exclusive: Updated Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched soon; Vxi variant gets new infotainment system

Maruti Suzuki is readying for the launch of the new Swift in the Indian market. The Swift, currently in its third generation here, was first introduced in 2017. However, since then there has been precious little done to the car as far as cosmetic changes are concerned. Maruti Suzuki also introduced a new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system a year ago. In the process of BS6 transition, the car also lost out on a diesel powertrain. It may though be noted that the updated Swift that was shown late last year is now finally coming to our Indian market. Sources close to the development have now confirmed that the updated Swift will be in showrooms next week. The older model will continue to be sold for some time (till stocks last). Now, will also be the right time to ask for more discounts on the older version.

This Swift will not only have an updated face, new alloys, but also a refreshed cabin. One new feature stands out and that is the infotainment system for the mid-spec trim – Vxi. While earlier only a single-DIN audio player with Bluetooth and aux connectivity was offered, the 2021 version while retaining all this will also feature a feather-touch infotainment. Maruti recently updated both the Dzire as well as the Ertiga with this new infotainment unit and it is but natural that the updated Swift too will get this. The screen size will be small and videos cannot be played on this. Instead, the feather touch panel will be similar to that in the older Honda Jazz. Cruise control will be another new feature while the steering wheel will be a flat-bottom unit.

Maruti Suzuki will also add the 1.2-litre Dualjet motor that brings in more power (88hp vs the 82hp now) but with the same torque 113Nm. There will also be idle start-stop on offer too. The fuel efficiency should be slightly higher than 24kmpl. This will bring it closer to the erstwhile diesel engine that is missing from the entire Maruti lineup as of now. Expect a price hike to the tune of Rs 15,000 for these changes. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Swift retails for Rs 5.49 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.

