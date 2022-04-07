Updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga coming this month: Pre-orders open

Pre-bookings for the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are open against a sum of Rs. 11,000. The refreshed avatar of the MPV will sell with a new 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the arrival of the updated Ertiga today. One of the top performers in the MPV space – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, is ready to go on sale in a revamped avatar with some notable mechanical updates. The brand has also started accepting pre-bookings for the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift against a sum of Rs. 11,000 only. Pre-orders can be made by either visiting an Arena showroom or via the company’s website.

The updated model will feature a reworked version of the 1.5L petrol engine with the Dual Jet setup and Smart Hybrid Technology. Moreover, the automatic variants of the Ertiga will now be sold with a 6-speed AT, featuring steering-mounted paddle shifters as well. Subtle cosmetic updates around the nose will comprise of a new radiator grille and front bumper. In fact, the rear bumper is expected to be a reprofiled unit as well.

In terms of the feature list, enhancements will include an advanced 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment unit, Suzuki Connect connected car tech, and more. The Ertiga is already on sale with the Japanese carmaker’s S-CNG technology. However, with the introduction of the refreshed model, the availability of the factory-fitted CNG kit will also extend to the ZXI variant.

Announcing the bookings open for the Next-Gen Ertiga, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, that redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of traveling together. The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new- age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India’s most loved MPV. The Next-Gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones. We are sure that the Next-Gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”

