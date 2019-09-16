Updated Kia Carnival spotted: Toyota Innova rival arriving soon!

An updated iteration of the Kia Carnival MPV or the Grand Carnival, also known as the Sedona in some international markets, has been spotted testing in South Korea. Images, courtesy carbang, showcase a heavily camouflaged test mule of the premium MPV in a parking lot. Despite the thick camouflage, a closer look at the images revealed that the next-gen Carnival is going to come with a revised set of headlamps, restyled front grille along with diamond cut alloy wheels. The rest of the body panels of this MPV seems to have a similar aesthetic layout as that of the current generation model.

The Carnival includes the list of future models that Kia plans to launch in the Indian market. It is likely that the brand will showcase the India-spec Carnival at the auto expo next year. Whether it decides to launch the updated iteration of this premium MPV or bring in the current iteration, remains to be seen. Upon launch, the Kia Carnival will find its place in the premium people carrier segment and is likely to be priced in-between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. It will face competition from the likes of the Toyota Innova. The India-spec Kia Carnival is likely to get a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Transmission options will include an automatic option only.

Kia's maiden product in India, the Seltos compact SUV, has turned out to be a blockbuster for the company. More than 6,000 units of the Seltos were sold in India within the first month of its launch. Priced in-between Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh, the Seltos compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Renault Captur. It is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. all of which are BS-6 compliant. Transmission line-up of the Seltos includes a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, a CVT and a 6-speed torque converter.

