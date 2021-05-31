Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

There are going to be three trims - Rubicon, Sahara, and the 80th-anniversary special edition. One can order in 10 different paint schemes, hard-top, soft-top, and open-top versions.

Jeep has an iconic SUV in the Wrangler and the company is taking it a notch higher by introducing a plug-in hybrid model. While this plug-in model was available for quite some time, the car now gets a 4×4. After all, what’s a Wrangler without 4×4. The company proudly says that the best of the 4×4 and electric technologies have come together for this model. Due to this 4xe tech, the company says that the car can travel in pure electric mode for a good 48 kilometres. 0-100kmph can be achieved in just 6.4 seconds whereas The customer can charge the SUV in less than three hours using a standard with an easyWallbox. Powering the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and two electric motor generators as well a high-voltage battery pack.

This powertrain puts out 380hp of power and 637Nm. The 4xe technology takes the new Wrangler plug-in hybrid to the next level, offering four-wheel drive in the full-electric mode. Depending on the trim one selects, the SUV offers two advanced four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), next-generation Dana axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front sway-bar disconnect. Phew!

Speaking of trims, there are going to be three – Rubicon, Sahara, and the 80th-anniversary special edition. One can order in 10 different paint schemes, hard-top, soft-top, and open-top versions. Inside, there is the 8.4-inch U-connect touchscreen infotainment system, Uconnect Services (including the monitoring of the vehicle’s parameters through the My Uconnect app), 4xe models’ specific 7-inch TFT display with information on battery charge levels and range (in electric and hybrid modes) and 9-speaker Alpine audio system with 552-W subwoofer. While FCA India got in the locally-assembled model a couple of months ago, the 4xe might come in as a CBU. That is if Stellantis decides to bring in its electric models here quickly.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.