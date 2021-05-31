Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

There are going to be three trims - Rubicon, Sahara, and the 80th-anniversary special edition. One can order in 10 different paint schemes, hard-top, soft-top, and open-top versions.

By:May 31, 2021 11:18 AM

Jeep has an iconic SUV in the Wrangler and the company is taking it a notch higher by introducing a plug-in hybrid model. While this plug-in model was available for quite some time, the car now gets a 4×4. After all, what’s a Wrangler without 4×4. The company proudly says that the best of the 4×4 and electric technologies have come together for this model. Due to this 4xe tech, the company says that the car can travel in pure electric mode for a good 48 kilometres. 0-100kmph can be achieved in just 6.4 seconds whereas The customer can charge the SUV in less than three hours using a standard with an easyWallbox. Powering the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and two electric motor generators as well a high-voltage battery pack.

This powertrain puts out 380hp of power and 637Nm. The 4xe technology takes the new Wrangler plug-in hybrid to the next level, offering four-wheel drive in the full-electric mode. Depending on the trim one selects, the SUV offers two advanced four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), next-generation Dana axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front sway-bar disconnect. Phew!

Speaking of trims, there are going to be three – Rubicon, Sahara, and the 80th-anniversary special edition. One can order in 10 different paint schemes, hard-top, soft-top, and open-top versions. Inside, there is the 8.4-inch U-connect touchscreen infotainment system, Uconnect Services (including the monitoring of the vehicle’s parameters through the My Uconnect app), 4xe models’ specific 7-inch TFT display with information on battery charge levels and range (in electric and hybrid modes) and 9-speaker Alpine audio system with 552-W subwoofer. While FCA India got in the locally-assembled model a couple of months ago, the 4xe might come in as a CBU. That is if Stellantis decides to bring in its electric models here quickly.

