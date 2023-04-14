Updated Isuzu D-Max V-Cross vs Toyota Hilux: Features

Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux belong to a very niche segment in India. The butch off-roaders are rather mammoth vehicles measuring nearly 5.3 metres in length. Let us take a look at the engine prowess and features offered by both of the trucks. In its most recent update, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets a BS6 […]

Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux belong to a very niche segment in India. The butch off-roaders are rather mammoth vehicles measuring nearly 5.3 metres in length. Let us take a look at the engine prowess and features offered by both of the trucks.

In its most recent update, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross gets a BS6 phase 2-compliant engine. In terms of features, it now gets fog lamps, alloy wheels, new ORVMs with integrated indicators, an updated dashboard and touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets new upholstery and an idle-stop system. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine producing 163bhp of peak power and 370Nm of peak torque. To support its off-road capabilities, the D-Max has a choice of both 2WD and 4WD variants and the standard transmission is a six-speed manual. A six-speed automatic is also on offer.

Isuzu D-Max safety features

The Isuzu D-Max models are now equipped with a variable-speed intermittent windshield wiper system that claims to enhance safety and visibility during rainy conditions.

For safety, the V-Cross comes with steering-mounted controls, cruise control, traction control, electronic stability control and hill start & hill descent control. The V-Cross Z (4X2 AT) model is now equipped with Traction Control Systems (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist.

Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux is offered with a single 2.8-litre diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner in India. The powertrain produces 204hp and 420Nm of peak torque that extends to 500Nm with the automatic gearbox. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Unlike the Isuzu D-Max, that’s available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations, the Hilux is offered in a single 4×4 configuration.

The Toyota Hilux packs a bunch of off-road features such as 4WD with high (H4) and low (L4) range, downhill assist control traction control and electronic differential lock. The Hilux has a water-wading capacity of 700mm! Apart from these, the Hilux has almost all comfort features such as cruise control, a large multi-information display cooled glove box, park assist etc.