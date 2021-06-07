Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival’s new features, price

The Hyundai Aura E variant gets a 13-inch spare wheel while the others have 14-inchers, whereas a cooled glovebox is standard.

By:June 7, 2021 11:24 AM

Quite sometime ago, before the lockdown this year, there were images of an updated Hyundai Aura floating around. Hyundai India has now silently launched the 2021 model. The new Hyundai Aura gets a rear spoiler as well as more features in the lower-spec trims. The price of the new Hyundai Aura starts from Rs 5.97 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 9.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai offers the car in five variants – E, S SX, SX+ and SX (O). A choice of four powertrains is being offered to the customers and there are manual as well as automatic transmissions too. The rear spoiler we were discussing about earlier, is standard on all versions, except for the E. Moreover, the E also gets a 13-inch spare wheel while the others have 14-inchers, whereas a cooled glovebox is standard. If one opts for the S AMT model, then gunmetal alloy wheels are offered. Higher trims get diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Starting with the SX, the infotainment is an 8.0-inch unit that supports both Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. Wireless charging though is available with the SX (O). The base variants get a 2-DIN audio system. Customers can choose between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol as well as CNG, a 1.2-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. 5-speed AMT as well as a manual is provided with these engines. The turbocharged as well as the CNG are offered with a 5-speed manual only.

The Aura is one of the most feature-rich sub-4m sedans. Its main rivals include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor. In terms of crash safety worthiness, it is the Tigor that is the top dog. It has scored four stars in a Global NCAP crash test. However, the Aura claws its way back with the highest number of engine and trim options for any sub-4m sedan in India.

