Updated Honda WR-V launch in April: Automatic likely to be introduced

The BS6 Honda WR-V will be available with petrol and diesel engines, along with a facelift that might get in more features than before.

Honda Car India might not have had a very good 2019 but things do definitely look bright for the big H in 2020. The company has already launched the BS6 Amaze and at the same time, they have also sent out invites for the all-new City. Now, there is another vehicle, abeit in a refreshed form, that is going to be in Honda showrooms soon. The new Honda WR-V has been teased and it will be available from April 2020. Honda has said that there will be BS6 petrol and diesel engines available with this one.

From the image, it is clear that the headlamp cluster is new and features all-LED lighting. At the same time, the grille too is new and so is the skid plate. Honda has also added new bumpers for the upcoming pedestrian protection compliance tests. From the look of it, there are no changes to the alloys. While there is no image of the interior, it is likely that Honda will give a makeover here as well. The infotainment system will be updated and could be a pop-up unit like in the Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon. The instrument console too will be updated. Honda will also revise the upholstery. An important buying decision for many customers, the sunroof has been retained.

The Amaze has the same set of engines as the WR-V, in BS6 form. So, it is clear that there will be no drop in power or fuel efficiency for the Honda BS6 engines in the WR-V. There will be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel. Both will be paired to 5-speed/6-speed manual transmissions. An automatic? Well, it is high time Honda introduced one in the WR-V, as all its rivals boast one. With the update, Honda might just bring the CVT to the WR-V line-up.

Cost is expected to go up significantly. The WR-V in its BS4 guise starts from Rs 8.08 lakh. With BS6 coming in, expect the price to start from Rs 8.40 lakh now.

