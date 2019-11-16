Updated Honda Civic breaks cover: Revised styling, new infotainment and more!

Honda has introduced a minor update for its global model Civic. With this, the current iteration of this vehicle now gets a few exterior styling enhancements along with changes to the infotainment system along with a few alterations for the cabin. The updated models come with a new lower front grille around the fog-lights along with sleek styling blades in the front bumper. In addition to this, there is a new air-intake grille as well which gives the front of the Civic an improved aerodynamic design.

Furthermore, now all the variants of the Honda Civic will be offered with full-LED headlamps. Also, the LEd daytime running lights have been revised. There are new 16-inch alloy wheels on offer on the base-spec trim. On the other hand, the mid and the top-spec trim are available with new sporty looking 'Sharl Grey' 17-inch alloy wheels as an optional extra. Honda has added a new paint scheme i.e. the 'Obsidian Blue' with this update as well.

Moving on to the interiors, the updated Honda Civic comes with a textured interior panel in order to increase the car's premium appeal. Apart from this, the rest of the interior panels remains the same as before. Honda has also updated the infotainment system of the Civic. It offers connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. In lieu of customer demand, Honda has added physical buttons and dials for the infotainment system as well as the climate control module.

The engine line-up of the Honda Civic continues to remain the same as before. Mind you, all of the aforementioned updates have been announced for the UK-spec Honda Civic. The India-spec model continues to remain the same as before, as of now and might get these updated in the near future. The current generation Honda Civic was launched in India last year. It is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options.