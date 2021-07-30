Updated Honda Amaze launch in August: Dzire rival likely to get these changes

One can order the updated Amaze with a petrol or diesel engine, with manual as well as CVT gearbox options.

2018 model in the image

Three years after its launch, Honda Car India Limited is ready to bring the facelifted second-gen Amaze. The company will be launching the new Amaze next month. It will mostly feature cosmetic changes. The second-gen model was a far cry from the first-generation version. Not only was it feature-rich but it also got in new transmission options and a first for the segment – diesel-CVT combination. While the facelift is not expected to have any changes to the powertrain, the Amaze is set to get more feature-rich. For starters, LED headlights will be offered on the top variants. The company has been using LED headlights from the time the fourth-generation City was introduced. Apart from this, the new Amaze will boast revised bumpers at the front as well as rear, alloy wheel design, as well as grille. Inside, the upholstery will be revised.

One can order the updated Amaze with a petrol or diesel engine. The petrol motor is a 1.2-litre unit and makes 90hp/110Nm, when paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT. As for the diesel, it is a 1.5-litre motor that makes 100hp/200Nm when paired with the manual and 80hp/160Nm when coupled with the CVT. Both the mills are fuel-efficient as well.

In terms of competition, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor vie for the same space. The Dzire is the highest selling in the segment with a lone petrol engine on offer. It is closely followed by the Aura. Out of these cars, the Aura is the most feature-rich sedan, followed by the others. Once the Amaze facelift is launched, it will revive customer interest in the Honda sedan. Keep watching this space as we will be driving the car soon. We will update you about the new features, the entire price list as well as where the Amaze stacks against the competition. Speaking of price, expect a minor Rs 5-7,000 increase.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.