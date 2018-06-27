Updated 2019 Audi A4 facelift breaks cover: India launch expected early 2019?

The new 2019 Audi has facelift has been revealed and the changes are so minor that it is hard to distinguish the new model from the previous one at the first glance. The new 2019 Audi A4 facelift will be displayed at the Paris Motor Show in October this year. Starting with the exterior updates, the front bumper of the luxury sedan gets some minor tweaks along with bolder air inlets and aluminium accents. There are some changes on the rear as well as the car gets slimmer exhausts along with a sleek diffuser panel. The new S Line competition package gets some sportier elements that include wider inlets up front along with silver highlights on the grille that looks more 3D-ish than the standard model.

The rear doors get the company's four-ring logo towards the bottom. Furthermore, the brake callipers are painted red in order to look sporty and appealing. One can now opt between a range of 16-inch to 19-inch alloy wheels and these have been redesigned as well.

2019 Audi A4 front

Thankfully, the competition package is not limited to exterior changes only as it offers some sporty highlights on the inside as well with the most prominent one being partial black leather seats. If you are not satisfied with the colour, there is a choice of magma red along with multiple other shades. Furthermore, you get a three-spoke steering wheel and the cabin itself receives some carbon fibre highlights to take things up a notch.

2019 Audi A4 side profile

There is no change in mechanicals which means that the 2019 Audi A4 facelift will continue to get power from the same engine. The car will go on sale in Germany in the third quarter of this year and India launch is expected sometime early next year at a price slightly higher than that of the outgoing model. The Audi A4 rivals against the likes of BMW 3-series, Jaguar XE and Mercedes Benz C-Class.