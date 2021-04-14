Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV will come with two turbo-petrol engines and three transmission options. Here is what all the interiors will have on offer.

Volkswagen India has released the cabin images of the upcoming Taigun midsize SUV. The best thing is that the interiors bear a heavy resemblance with the Taigun concept model. One of the biggest highlights of the cabin is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, the Taigun gets an all-digital instrument cluster and this feature is something that its platform sibling Skoda Kushaq misses out on. The vehicle will also get Type C and regular USB charging ports for the better convenience of the occupants. Moreover, you get a multi-function leather sport steering wheel along with an electric sunroof.

Now, coming to the safety features, the Volkswagen Taigun will get up to 6 airbags, ESC, 3 headrests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX and adjustable headrest for all the occupants. In addition, you get rear park distance control along with bits like Hill-hold control and tyre pressure deflation warning system. The Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and this should translate into decent cabin space. Other noteworthy bits inside the Taigun include ambient lighting, ventilated leather front seats and automatic air-conditioning with touch control.

Speaking of powertrain options, the Volkswagen Taigun will get two turbo-petrol engines. These include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI unit that develops 115hp of power and 175Nm of torque while a bigger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit churns out 150hp and 250Nm. Both engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. On the other hand, while the 1.0L TSI unit gets an additional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option, the 1.5L TSI will come equipped with a 7-speed DCT automatic as an option.

Commenting on the design, Jozef Kabaň, Head of Volkswagen Design states that the Taigun reflects a seamless integration of design proportions that depict true Volkswagen style. He adds that the sporty, modern and robust appearance would definitely appeal to the young Indian customers. Moreover, he says that the all-new Volkswagen Taigun has been designed and developed specifically for India. The design elements of the Taigun cater as much to the requirements of the Indian customers, making the carline a superior and robust offering for them.

