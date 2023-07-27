Upcoming Toyota cars in India in 2023: Fronx-based SUV, Vellfire & more

Check out the upcoming Toyota cars that will be launched in India in 2023. The list includes a Fronx-based sub-compact SUV, new-generation Vellfire and more.

Toyota is prepping to launch multiple cars in India this festive season. The company will launch not just one or two but three new cars in the second half of this calendar year. While one of them will be a full-blown Toyota product, the other two will be badge-engineered models Maruti Suzuki models. Here we have listed the upcoming Toyota cars in India in 2023.

Upcoming Toyota cars in India in 2023:

Toyota Rumion MPV

The all-new Toyota Rumion will be launched in India in September this year. This three-row MPV will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Powering the Rumion will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 138 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It might get a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

New Toyota Vellfire

The new-generation Toyota Vellfire will be launched in India in September 2023. Pre-bookings for the company’s flagship MPV are already open, albeit unofficially. Powering the new Toyota Vellfire will be a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid powertrain that has a combined power output of 250 bhp. It will come mated to an e-CVT.

Toyota’s Fronx-based SUV

Toyota will introduce the re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx this festive season. Upon launch, it will be the most affordable SUV in Toyota’s Indian portfolio. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and an AMT. It might also get bi-fuel CNG option and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor.

